Mayor Broome appoints 20-year veteran first responder as BRFD Chief

Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble
Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Thursday, Dec. 23 she has appointed a new leader of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Michael Kimble, who has served as a first responder in the parish since 2001, has been named Chief of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Kimble has previously served with Baton Rouge and Zachary Fire Departments as a firefighter, fire investigator, and volunteer deputy chief. He has also served as a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office since 2009 and a member of USAR Task Force 2 which deploys to disasters throughout the country.

“Chief Kimble has demonstrated the importance of leadership and inter-agency collaboration on a national level during his 20 years of service to East Baton Rouge Parish. Most recently, he served as Incident Command for the federally sponsored COVID-19 vaccination site in Baton Rouge,” said Mayor Broome. “Chief Kimble will proudly lead our Baton Rouge Fire Department as it continues to provide Class 1 fire protection to the citizens of our city.”

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Fire Chief for the City of Baton Rouge. I would like to thank Mayor Broome for the trust placed in me to move our department forward,” said Chief Kimble. “Together, as a department, I am confident we will be successful.”

