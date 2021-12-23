LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Fordoche area

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are en route to the Fordoche area of Pointe Coupee Parish to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.

Few details are available at this time.

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

