LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Fordoche area

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are en route to the Fordoche area of Pointe Coupee Parish to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.

Few details are available at this time.

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

