LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Fordoche area
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are en route to the Fordoche area of Pointe Coupee Parish to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.
Few details are available at this time.
