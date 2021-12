ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - DOTD officials say LA 182 (US 90 Business) at the Bayou Ramous Bridge, between Morgan City and Amelia, is closed until further notice due to a collision by a marine vessel.

The detour will consist of US 90, however, the Bayou Ramous Bridge on US 90 is posted 15-25.

