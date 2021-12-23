Red Bags
Curried Sweet Potato & Shrimp Bisque

By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sweet potatoes have been grown in Louisiana for hundreds of years, and our state remains one of the top three producers in the country. Their sweet flavor as well as numerous health benefits make sweet potatoes one of our favorite fall ingredients. The Thai red curry paste and fresh ginger accent the sweetness in this luxurious bisque spiced with Cajun seasoning. You might adjust the amount of red curry paste and Cajun seasoning to your likings.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2–3 tsps Thai red curry paste (to taste)

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

½ pound (16–20 count) fresh shrimp, peeled, deveined and tailfin intact

2 tbsps olive oil, divided

1 cup chopped red onions

¼ cup minced garlic

2 tbsps grated ginger

4 cups vegetable broth

3½ tsps Cajun seasoning, divided

juice of 1 lime

¼ cup sour cream

2 tbsps whole milk

lime wedges to serve

¼ cup grate lime zest for garnish

Method:

In a medium Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook 5–7 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and ginger and cook 1 additional minute or until fragrant. Add sweet potatoes, broth, 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning and curry paste. Bring mixture to a simmer, reduce heat to medium and cook 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Working in batches, carefully transfer bisque and lime juice to blender and blend until creamy. Set aside and keep warm. In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and remaining Cajun seasoning then cook 3–5 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream and milk until smooth. To serve, evenly divide bisque among serving bowls and swirl cream mixture into bisque. Top with shrimp and garish with lime wedges and zest.

