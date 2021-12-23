Red Bags
CRIMESTOPPERS FUGTIVE: Man wanted for notification of sex offender

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are searching for Andrew Thompson
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are searching for Andrew Thompson
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are searching for Andrew Thompson.

Thompson is wanted on charge of Notification of Sex Offender

If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers:

Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App.

**Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers**

