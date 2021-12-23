Compared to last holiday season, medical professionals say they see progress during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting over 200 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to doctors and nurses that’s very different from last year.

Ochsner is reporting five hospitalizations and Our Lady of the Lake has two patients in the ICU.

This Christmas, the ICU unit at the Baton Rouge General is a little more quiet, and to staff they say it feels more normal compared to last year.

“Yeah, we have certainly seem improvements when it comes to COVID when you look at total hospital numbers vs. our last surge with Delta. We are much much lower than we were then. Just as an example, during the worst of Delta we had peaked at about 70 ICU patients in this hospital, we currently only have 6 ICU patients,” explains Dr. Stephen Brierre who is the chief of the critical care unit at BRG.

Dr. Brierre believes the state is moving in the right direction, with more folks getting the vaccine and fewer winding up in the ICU. He still remembers the days where he lived out of his office during the last surge.

“During the surges, our entire group just works. I mean to go from an average census of 20 ICU patients to 70 ICU patients, it takes a critical mass of physicians. So, days off and other responsibilities have to go by the wayside to take care patients,” explains Brierre.

Brierre and his staff look back at what it was like last year during the holiday season, and they hope it won’t get like that again.

For ICU nurse, Kandace Russell, it’s easy to remember why she loves her job, now that the number of COVID cases are in a better place than this time last year.

“I was just starting to enjoy my job again, it was getting back to normal. I remembered why I am an ICU nurse, but the scare of another surge just terrifies me, just terrifies me,” says Russell.

Hospitals like BRG are still battling with staffing issues. Several nurses left during the worst part of the pandemic, and if there is another surge they admit they’ll need more hands on deck to take care of all their patients.

“The one thing that does concern me is that we are at a baseline at nursing and staffing shortage going into this if our employees become infected. We have a decrease in the available number of nurses, how will we car for those patients who come to this hospital,” says Brierre.

They are hoping the Omicron variant won’t be as bad as previous strains of the virus. Brierre says they are seeing the numbers go up again, but the data is showing that this variant is not as severe as we have seen in the past, especially for those who go the vaccine.

Doctors and nurses are still encouraging others to be mindful during this holiday season and to let their guard down.

