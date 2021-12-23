Red Bags
Church toy giveaway blesses community

By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas came early for many in the Baton Rouge community thanks to help from volunteers led by former EBR councilwoman Tara Wicker and other community partners.

Hosted at Lighthouse Christan Fellowship Church, volunteers distributed toys and food boxes to families in need as part of the Community “Give Back” Food & Toy Distribution.

During the distribution, families could drive up and volunteers loaded up the car with gifts and food based on family needs.

“It’s a part of our yearly outreach. With the pandemic and then we have the hurricane people still needing jobs, I definitely think that there is more of an outcry this year than last year,” said volunteer Sharon Sensley.

Sensley said the opportunity to bless others in the community allows the church and volunteers to show love to neighbors no matter where they come from.

“Nobody is perfect we all have needs from the millionaire to the person on the corner we all have needs. So, asking for help for some people is a struggle but we try to meet the need wherever we can,” said Sensley.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

