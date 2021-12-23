Chef John Folse’s World-Famous White Chocolate & Bourbon Pecan Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The abundance of pecans has made this pie a staple on the Southern table. There are innumerable recipes for pecan pie across the South. Here, we have substituted the traditional ingredients of white sugar and light corn syrup with brown sugar and cane syrup to give the pie a little extra Louisiana flair. But a dash of bourbon and a swirl of white chocolate are this pie’s real claim to fame. Happy National White Chocolate Day!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup white chocolate chips

1 ounce bourbon

1 cup chopped pecans

¼ pound butter

3 eggs

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup Louisiana cane syrup

¼ cup honey

2 tbsps pure vanilla extract

pinch nutmeg

pinch cinnamon

1 (9-inch) uncooked pie shell

Method:

Preheat a conventional oven to 425°F. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat until slightly browned around edges, creating a nutty flavor. Cool butter slightly, stir in white chocolate until melted, then pour into a mixing bowl. One ingredient at a time, add eggs, brown sugar, cane syrup, honey and vanilla, blending well after each addition. Add all remaining ingredients except pecans. Whisk until completely smooth. Gently fold in pecans. Pour mixture into pie shell. Bake 10 minutes then reduce temperature to 385°F. Bake 35 additional minutes. Remove and allow to cool thoroughly before slicing. It is best to make the pie 1 day prior to serving and refrigerate it overnight to ensure a solid set.

