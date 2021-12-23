BRFD investigates two separate fires intentionally set at vacant house, building overnight

Red Bags
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after two separate fires overnight night were ruled arson.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in the 2100 block of 72nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames on the outside wall of the vacant home, according to crews.

Officials say they were able to put the fire out before it could spread to the inside of the home.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters also responded to a commercial building fire in the 3700 block of St. Gerard Avenue around 12:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson, according to BRFD.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from a window on the first floor of the vacant building. Crews made their way into the building and began searching to make sure nobody was inside, according to officials. There was no one inside, BRFD reports.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in a small storage closet on the first floor but the rest of the building sustained heavy smoke damage. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has information about either fire, contact Crimestoppers at 344-STOP or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 389-2050.

