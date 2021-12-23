Red Bags
Baton Rouge Woman Killed in Livingston Parish Crash

LSP unit
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – Louisiana State Police began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1026 (Lockhart Rd.) at the intersection of Eden Church Road in Livingston Parish. 

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Cassandra Womack of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Womack was traveling north on Eden Church Road in a 2015 Audi Q3.  At the same time, a 2008 Dodge Ram was traveling east on LA Hwy 1026. 

For reasons still under investigation, Womack failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 1026 in front of the Dodge. This resulted in the Dodge striking the Audi on its driver’s side door.

Womack sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.  The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

