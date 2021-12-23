Baton Rouge Pastry Chef competes on new Netflix series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Any cook will tell you baking is a science, but Baton Rouge pastry chef Tyricia Clark works hard to bring out the art in sugar, chocolate, and butter. For example, she envisions a slice of apple pie as a mini sculpture with the apple filling sandwiched between two triangular pieces of French tart crust, resting on top of a thin slice of frangipane sponge cake. Hand whipped cream is piped along the edges of the sandwich like a lace collar.

Looking at her avant-garde slices, she jokes that they’re too big. They taste fantastic.

“I started baking for my family,” said Clark. “My grandma was always, growing up and through the holidays and just because my grandfather loved sweets, always baking.”

A graduate of the former Lee High School, Clark said she started down a path towards medical school before realizing it wasn’t the right fit. She started baking when her nephew was born. A local bake-off competition made her realize her hobby could become something more, so she eventually enrolled in the Louisiana Culinary Institute.

After graduating, Clark said she moved around working for resorts and hotels and always looked for a chance to hone her skills. In 2020 when COVID hit, Clark found herself furloughed from her job at a Chicago Hotel. That’s when an unexpected message gave her the opportunity to study in a classroom like no other.

”I get this message on my Instagram saying, ‘Hey I have this show I saw your profile, I think you’d be great for it’,” said Clark. “I’m thinking, this has to be fake.”

It wasn’t. The show turned out to be a new Netflix series called School of Chocolate led by legendary pastry chef and chocolate master Chef Amaury Guichon. Clark went through an extensive audition process, submitting interviews and videos of her baking and pastry skills. To her surprise, she was selected to be one of eight students nationwide to learn Chef Guichon’s coveted tricks of the trade and compete for a top prize. Clark admits, the challenge was intimidating.

”I instantly went home and called my therapist because I’m like we’ve got to get ready,” laughed Clark.

The show was filmed in 2020 over nearly two months. The students were quarantined during that time. Clark said her nerves almost got the best of her.

“I went in there to try and compare myself with everyone else, and that’s where I messed up,” said Clark.

However, she soon realized the biggest prize wasn’t the cash waiting for the top student, but the chance to learn from of the best in the business. True to the show’s name, the students were not kicked off at the end of each episode, but they were graded on performance. Clark said the one-on-one attention from such a famous Chef was a rare treat in a fast-moving and competitive industry.

“He wanted me to learn and his look and reassurance in me made me say, ok you got this,” said Clark. “I also found out that he had a part in picking us so I was like, ‘Oh he picked me?’ Ok, I’m supposed to be here. Don’t worry about everybody else. Learn what he’s teaching.”

Without spoiling the ending, Clark came home with the confidence to take her skills to another level. She started a catering business called T Cakes, which is a play on her name and her grandfather’s favorite treat. She is also helping a colleague start a pizza bar and hopes to someday open a high-end pastry and coffee shop.

Until then, she’s still practicing the tasty science of baking and letting what she learned during the show guide her next steps.

“Don’t be afraid, it’s hard for me to say this because I’m still afraid, but don’t be afraid just go for it, push and go forward,” said Clark.

You can follow Clark on Instagram through @daynjer_ and @eatsbytcakes. School of Chocolate is now streaming on Netflix.

