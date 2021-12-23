Red Bags
Alligator Wiener Schnitzel

By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not only is this dish a fantastic entrée, it also makes a great appetizer. You might try it for breakfast topped with 2 eggs and served between 2 slices of toasted white bread. It is an explosion of flavor!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

8 (4-ounce) alligator tail slices

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 cups lightly seasoned flour

2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs

3 eggs, beaten

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup melted butter

2 tbsps lemon juice

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

Place tail slices between two layers of plastic wrap and, using a meat mallet or 10-inch frying pan, pound until slices are no thicker than ¼ inch. Each slice should fill the bottom of a 10-inch fry pan if pounded properly. The plastic wrap will prevent tearing or shredding of meat. When all slices are pounded flat, season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Set up a breading station by placing flour and bread crumbs in two separate 9″ x 14″ baking pans. Place the beaten eggs in a mixing bowl between the two pans. Dredge alligator in seasoned flour, dip in egg wash then dredge in bread crumbs, pushing alligator down into the crumbs well to press into the meat. In a cast iron skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add tenderloin slices and sauté on each side 3–5 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Arrange on warm dinner plates, top with a little lemon juice, garnish with parsley and serve hot. NOTE: This dish can be served with your favorite buttered noodles.

