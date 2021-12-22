Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Woman moves into first 3D printed home in US, created by Habitat for Humanity

By WTKR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) - Habitat for Humanity made the first 3D printed home in the U.S. for a woman in Virginia.

“To have a home right before Christmas is really, really exciting,” homeowner April Stringfield said.

In July, crews broke ground on the 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom concrete home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday.

Founder and chief executive officer of Alquist 3D Zachary Mannheimer says they are making “history” with the home.

“Looking at this home, you would never know its 3D printed unless you get right up against it,” Mannheimer said.

While it is memorable for the entire community, it is also nostalgic for the Stringfield.

“My great-grandmother, Daisy Stringfield, she had a concrete home, and I grew up in that concrete home,” she said. “It’s just really exciting that I could carry on that tradition, something that my great-grandmother had.”

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Stringfield can make affordable payments and provide a safe, comfortable place for her and her son.

“Ultimately, this is the American dream. This is homeownership, and this is something we know April has wanted to achieve for a long time,” Mannheimer said.

Stringfield said family and friends can share moments with her in her new home just in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family holds toy drive on anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance
LIVE: Verdict in Kim Potter trial
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at some establishments
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Chicago is in...
Chicago health official: 'Biggest COVID-19 surge' since before vaccines