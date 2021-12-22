Warming trend begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warming trend starts Wednesday afternoon as highs reach the mid 60°s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 22 (WAFB)

Day by day temperatures will continue to trend warmer and warmer until we get to the Christmas weekend when things level off 15-20 degrees warmer than normal. Keep the jackets handy for Wednesday and parts of Thursday. By Thursday afternoon we’ll be trading in the jackets for short sleeves.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day won’t feel anything like late December. Both days will be dry and comfortable for outdoor celebrations. The kids will enjoy a mild morning on Christmas Day to enjoy any outdoor toys. Watch for some areas of fog Christmas morning. Give yourself a few extra travel minutes if you have to get out and about early.

The forecast stays dry into the first part of next week. A few passing disturbances during the middle of next week will result in slight rain chances.

Long range forecast models are hinting at a possible cold front passage as we ring in the new year.

