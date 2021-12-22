Sunshine returns today, still looking warm for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a couple of chilly and gloomy days to start the Christmas week, sunshine finally returns to the area today! A cold morning start in the 30s will give way to a somewhat warmer afternoon as highs top out in the low 60s under mainly sunny skies.

Thursday will deliver one more cold morning start before we begin to a quick transition to much warmer weather. Wake up temps in the mid to upper 30s tomorrow will rebound to near 70° by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Some patchy fog is possible for Thursday morning, but at this point it doesn’t look like anything widespread.

The outlook continues to point toward a rather warm Christmas weekend as high pressure builds in from the west. Christmas Eve (Friday) starts out in the low 50s, with highs climbing into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. It only gets warmer for Christmas Day, with a morning start in the low 60s representing where our daytime highs should be this time of year! While warm temps may leave you wishing for more of a holiday feel, afternoon highs near 80° on Christmas Day should be good news for kids looking to get outdoors with their new toys and gifts from Santa.

The extended outlook suggests that temperatures will remain well above-normal for just about the entirety of the final week of 2021. In fact, the 6-10 day temperature outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) shows an 80%+ chance of above-normal temps in our part of the world for next week.

Morning starts will be in the low 60s through the week, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We do have a few showers returning to the forecast, including for New Year’s Eve.

