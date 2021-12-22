Red Bags
St. Helena shooting kills one

By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead following a shooting that occurred in St. Helena Parish on Tuesday evening.

St. Helena Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating into one person being shot around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, Amite. The person shot died at the scene.

Motive is unknown at this time, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or St. Helena’s detective office at (225) 222-4413.

