Rochester girl pens pandemic appeal to Santa

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts have made it clear how damaging the pandemic has been for many children, both educationally and emotionally. But if one nine-year-old from Rochester, Vermont, gets her wish, it will all be over soon.

Like many kids, Zoe Belanger had a very important letter to send just before Christmas -- her wish list to Santa. “I really want to be a scientist and I love learning,” Belanger explained in her letter.

No toys or trendy clothes made the list this year. Instead, she asked for something for all of us. “I don’t know if you can do this, but can you pretty please make COVID go away,” Belanger said, reciting her letter. “You probably can’t, but that’s ok.”

A cure for COVID-19. And if old Saint Nick can’t do it, she’s prepared to be his little elf. “For Christmas, I would really like a microscope,” Belanger said. “There are a lot of bad COVID cases. I really hope I can find a cure for COVID-19.”

And heads up health officials -- she’s got a distribution plan too. “I’m going to make it into a powder and give it to Santa for Christmas and he can sprinkle it on top of the world and then, gone!” Belanger said.

You could say she has special insight into the virus because she caught it a few months ago. “It was very stressful, very sad. I thought it was my fault,” Belanger said. And she knows others feel that way about the pandemic too. And like many, she misses people. ‘I really want to hug my friends again... I think it’s very important for the world. A lot of people would be happy to get together with their family and friends again.”

“Anyone who knows Zoe knows she’s empathetic and caring. She’s always been that way,” said Amanda Belanger, Zoe’s mom. “Seeing it in the letter and knowing how much she cares for other people, filled our hearts.”

Her parents weren’t surprised about her wish list request. They know how challenging COVID has been for their daughter and other kids.

“Most of all, what I want for Christmas is my whole family and friends to be happy,” Belanger wrote in her letter.

Zoe Belanger: I think he’s going to be shocked that I don’t want a doll or something like I wanted last year or a toy or video game like any other kid would want. I want people to be happy again. I hope Santa will be very proud of me.

Reporter Darren Perron: I guarantee he is.

It’s safe to say Belanger tops the “nice list” and that she’ll get that microscope. “I think Santa is going to come through for sure,” Amanda said.

