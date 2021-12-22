Police expect new downtown surveillance cameras to help with crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cameras we’ve seen throughout downtown Baton Rouge have not seen an upgrade since 2005. With crime as high as it’s ever been in the capitol area, police say the new state-of-the-art cameras, they’ve replaced the old ones with are just what they need.

“This morning we’re announcing completion of phase 1 of our camera initiative that seeks replacing existing camera infrastructure here in downtown Baton Rouge,” said Clay Young with the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.

The new cameras can tell the difference between color, objects, and motion. Giving police a clearer picture to help them identify criminals.

“They’re actually able to, depending on how well it’s being received at the time, detect the difference between gender, age, hair color, and clothing color which is pretty amazing,” said Lt. Bill Clarida with BRPD.

These cameras have been placed in 19 different locations including long-shot cameras that cover north and south from the top of City Hall. Each camera feeds back live footage to BRPD’s Real-Time Crime Center making it easier for dispatchers to alert officers near a crime scene. It will also help with investigations when someone from a scene is able to get away.

“It’s circumstantial but this definitely gives us a leg up when it comes to us having the ability to get officers there in a quick timely manner,” Lt. Clarida explained.

The next phase will be putting more of these cameras in other areas where crime is high.

“It’s good all of this is happening in downtown, that’s good. But guess what if you run them out of downtown where are they coming? To the other parts of the city,” said Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman who represents District 10 for the Baton Rouge Metro Council.

Putting cameras around people’s homes may not sit well with some folks. But people I caught up with today say the only people it should bother, are those doing the crimes.

“So, I don’t believe, I really do not, from all of those that I’ve had conversation with, I don’t think this will be an issue for them. This gone be an issue for the criminals who it ought to be an issue for,” Coleman continued.

The second phase in the initiative is already in the works and have begun having discussions with folks not just in north Baton Rouge but south Baton Rouge as well. Some of those areas include College Drive, Perkins Rowe, and Seigan Lane.

