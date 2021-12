Need a COVID-19 test ahead of holiday gatherings in the Capital Area? Here’s where you can get one

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With many people planning to gather for the holidays, on top of an increased spread of the Omicron variant, COVID-19 testing can play a vital role in helping keep family, friends and loved ones safe. Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Capital Area.

Ochsner’s main testing and vaccination site is the former Runnels School located 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road in Baton Rouge. Please note that at this location, vaccines are available for adults (age 12+) Monday-Friday only, while children’s vaccines (ages 5-11) are available on Saturdays and Sundays only. COVID-19 PCR Testing is available daily at this location to Louisiana residents, age 2 and older.

CURRENT SCHEDULE: TESTING (AGE 2+) AND VACCINE FOR ADULTS (AGE 12+)

Wednesday, Dec. 22

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

Thursday, Dec. 23

8 a.m.-noon

Iberville Parish Health Unit

24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine

Thursday, Dec. 23

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

Sunday, Dec. 26

8 a.m.-noon

Former Runnels School

(Vaccines for children 5-11 only, testing available)

Monday, Dec. 27

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

Tuesday, Dec. 28

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

Wednesday, Dec. 29

8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

Thursday, Dec. 30

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

Thursday, Dec. 30

8 a.m.-noon

Iberville Parish Health Unit

24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine

Sunday, Jan. 2

8 a.m.-noon

Former Runnels School

(Vaccines for children 5-11 only, testing available)

CURRENT SCHEDULE: VACCINE (PFIZER ONLY) FOR CHILDREN (AGE 5-11)

Wednesday, Dec. 22

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville

16220 Airline Highway, Prairieville

Thursday, Dec. 23

Noon-2 p.m.

Iberville Parish Health Unit

24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine

Sunday, Dec. 26

8 a.m.-noon

Former Runnels School

Tuesday, Dec. 28

1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center

7855 Howell Blvd., Suite 320, Baton Rouge

Wednesday, Dec. 29

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ochsner Health Center for Children – Goodwood

8040 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge

Thursday, Dec. 30

Noon-3 p.m.

Iberville Parish Health Unit

24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine

Sunday, Jan. 2

8:30 a.m.-noon

Former Runnels School

(Vaccines for children 5-11 only, testing available)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.