Golden retriever visits first grader in burn unit
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas can be a magical time of year, especially for young children.
But one local first grader will be spending this holiday in the hospital, recovering from severe burns.
Seven-year-old Brantley Murray got a visit from a very special guest that not only lifts the spirits of patients but the hospital staff as well.
Finn, a golden retriever and therapy dog walks the halls of the Baton Rouge General bringing joy and comfort wherever he goes, just in time for the holidays.
