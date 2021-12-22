Red Bags
Golden retriever visits first grader in burn unit

Brantley and Finn
Brantley and Finn(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas can be a magical time of year, especially for young children.

But one local first grader will be spending this holiday in the hospital, recovering from severe burns.

Seven-year-old Brantley Murray got a visit from a very special guest that not only lifts the spirits of patients but the hospital staff as well.

Finn, a golden retriever and therapy dog walks the halls of the Baton Rouge General bringing joy and comfort wherever he goes, just in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

