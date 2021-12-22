Family counts blessings this Christmas after near tragedy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Back in July, five of the six Williams’ family members nearly died. Tuesday, Christmas came early, and now they are counting their blessings.

Eric Williams, his wife Latarsha, and their four kids had just moved into a rental house in July. The home did not have power. Property records with the parish showed the home had failed inspections and was not approved to have a meter installed on the house. As a result, the Williams ran a generator inside the home to power things like the refrigerator and fans to cool the house. After running them for part of the night, Eric came home from work and found his family unconscious.

“I went to work this morning. I was still kind of dizzy, so I came back home,” said Eric, back in July. “I knocked at the door, usually my kids will be up. None of them were moving at all. Kept hollering and none of them got up. My wife she had foam coming from her mouth and my son.”

Fortunately, after a stint in the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning, the family is now healthy and living in a new apartment.

“It’s a great relief,” said Latarsha Williams.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Eric said.

Tuesday, the family counted their blessings as Carolyn Gee knocked on their new front door with a box full of Christmas presents.

“I got with the pastor of my church, and we got together and promised them school supplies, promised them then not to worry about Christmas, and that is what we are here to do today,” Gee said.

This Christmas was one the family did not know they would see, but now they are thankful for a new home and a tree full of gifts. It is a Christmas they will spend together in health.

“It’s a blessing for my children and for my wife also,” Eric said.

“It’s a blessing from an angel from God,” Latarsha said.

