Brusly vehicle burglaries suspect caught

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are looking for information about recent vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Brusly area.

Brusly Police Department said a suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in the Brusly area in connection with vehicle burglaries.

Officials ask that anyone with information or anyone who needs to file a report contact the police department as soon as possible at (225)749-2980.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

