Brusly vehicle burglaries suspect caught

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are looking for information about recent vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Brusly area.

Brusly Police Department said a suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in the Brusly area in connection with vehicle burglaries.

Officials ask that anyone with information or anyone who needs to file a report contact the police department as soon as possible at (225)749-2980.

