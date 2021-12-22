Brusly vehicle burglaries suspect caught
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are looking for information about recent vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Brusly area.
Brusly Police Department said a suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in the Brusly area in connection with vehicle burglaries.
Officials ask that anyone with information or anyone who needs to file a report contact the police department as soon as possible at (225)749-2980.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.