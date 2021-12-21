Winter begins on a chilly note

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winter officially gets underway at 9:59 a.m. this morning and it will certainly feel like it today, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures running roughly 10 degrees below normal this afternoon will be tied to some lingering cloud cover. However, no rain is expected today.

We’ll see about another 48 hours of winter weather before a significant warm-up arrives in time for Christmas. Wednesday morning will be our coldest of the week, with lows reaching the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge. With that in mind, frost will be possible tomorrow morning, but most areas should stay just above freezing. Bright sunshine returns tomorrow, with highs rebounding to near-normal levels in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday morning will deliver another chilly start in the upper 30s, but temperatures will then undergo a significant rebound from the end of the week into the Christmas weekend. Highs on both Christmas Eve (Friday) and Christmas Day (Saturday) will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. While the toasty December temps may not be ideal, at least we’ll stay dry for Santa’s arrival and any other holiday plans you may have. One thing we will monitor is the potential for some morning fog into the weekend.

Mild weather looks to continue well into next week, with some small rain chances returning to the forecast.

