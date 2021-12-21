Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Winter begins on a chilly note

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winter officially gets underway at 9:59 a.m. this morning and it will certainly feel like it today, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21(WAFB)

Temperatures running roughly 10 degrees below normal this afternoon will be tied to some lingering cloud cover. However, no rain is expected today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21(WAFB)

We’ll see about another 48 hours of winter weather before a significant warm-up arrives in time for Christmas. Wednesday morning will be our coldest of the week, with lows reaching the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge. With that in mind, frost will be possible tomorrow morning, but most areas should stay just above freezing. Bright sunshine returns tomorrow, with highs rebounding to near-normal levels in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21(WAFB)

Thursday morning will deliver another chilly start in the upper 30s, but temperatures will then undergo a significant rebound from the end of the week into the Christmas weekend. Highs on both Christmas Eve (Friday) and Christmas Day (Saturday) will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. While the toasty December temps may not be ideal, at least we’ll stay dry for Santa’s arrival and any other holiday plans you may have. One thing we will monitor is the potential for some morning fog into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21(WAFB)

Mild weather looks to continue well into next week, with some small rain chances returning to the forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 21(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Monday, Dec. 20.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Dec. 20
Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Monday, Dec. 20.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Dec. 20
YOUR MONEY: Gift card deals for your last minute shopping
YOUR MONEY: Gift card deals for your last minute shopping
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Dec. 20
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Dec. 20