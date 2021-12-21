Red Bags
Some folks refuse to let COVID ruin their Christmas

File photo
File photo(KOCO)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The omicron variant may be gaining ground with cases across the country, but after two years of a less-than-traditional Christmas, some folks are more than ready to bring it back to normal. That includes their older relatives.

“It hasn’t quite changed our holiday plans yet. My plans are to spend a couple days up with grandma in Mississippi and a small amount of the family are going to come,” said college student Louise Cramp.

This time last year, few people were eligible for the vaccine. But now everyone can get the shot or even a booster. This Christmas more of you are likely protected compared to last year, making it safer to gather with your loved ones. Eric peters over at Lagniappe Pharmacy tells me he’s seen a steady flow of folks coming in to get their booster shot before they travel.

“We are seeing some increase in the booster shots. Especially with school being out we’re starting to see some increase in pediatric shots as well. But people are trying to get their booster before they travel for the holidays,” said Peters.

With the vaccines, the boosters, and the at-home testing kits, folks at the Baton Rouge airport today say there’s no reason to worry about their travel plans.

“Yea I’m getting the booster on Thursday so..yea..not really worried haha,” said Alanna Strickling who was getting ready to board a plane.

“If you want to be afraid of it and stay inside then fine. My feeling is every day is a gift and I’m not gonna hide my gift I’m gonna go out there and live my life. And my family feels the same way, so no,” said Cherlyn Ducklow who was also getting ready to fly.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

