Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at Rio Grande City, Texas, on Saturday....
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is during the first half of an NFL...
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies