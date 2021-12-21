Red Bags
Price surges and shortages impacts the holiday season

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, global prices are surging in almost every major food group such as meat and dairy, which all goes back to the lack of transportation and labor(wafb)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holidays are all about traditions.

Some folks are like, Shelley Warrington, where she always makes her traditional dish. One of Warrington’s signatures is her shrimp dip, but her shopping experience this year has either been a hit or a miss.

“I mean sometimes you have to go to a second store, or just wait a week and they come back in. You know, everything is not fully stocked every day,” explains Warrington.

Every single ingredient is needed to make her traditional shrimp dip, but she can’t seem to find on thing…Frito chips. “Every ingredient, including the Frito, it’s not the same with just a regular chip or cracker,” adds Warrington.

Jay Houston and his wife are in the same boat, who do a traditional sausage and lasagna. “It’s been a hit or a miss, we have to change our menu according to what’s available. The shelves all vary, sometimes they have what you want, and sometimes they don’t have any,” says Houston.

For the most part, Calandro’s Supermarket managers say they have kept their shelves stocked. They prepared earlier this year because of supply chain issues, but they did have to go up on a few prices.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, global prices are surging in almost every major food group such as meat and dairy, which all goes back to the lack of transportation and labor.

“With proteins, hams, turkeys, especially people do a lot of beef tenderloins, and we custom cut. They’re already really expensive, well those prices are even higher than they’ve ever been because beef prices are kind of out of sight right now,” explains Blaise Calandro III who is the assistant store manager.

The key is that it’s available, but prices are up. Supermarket managers don’t believe it will go down any time soon.

Calandro says they don’t necessarily want to increase prices, but due to supply chain issues they have had to.

The supermarket is still seeing liquor and wine shortages, mainly for any type of alcohol that is in a fancy bottle, so prices will vary as well.

