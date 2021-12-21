‘Presence with Presents’: Baton Rouge church offers free Christmas gift wrapping event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you haven’t wrapped your Christmas gifts just yet, there is help available with a free event, courtesy of a Baton Rouge church.

“Presence with Presents” is a free, fun and refreshing way to enjoy wrapping Christmas gifts, according to Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church.

"Presence with Presents" will take place Tuesday, December 21 at 5:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church. (Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church)

The event will take place at 1564 Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, December 21 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

All wrapping paper, tape, bows, boxes and ribbon will be provided to everyone in attendance.

If you’re planning to attend, you can also expect refreshments along with Christmas music to enjoy.

Organizers say registration is not required, participants can show up with their gifts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.