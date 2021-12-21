Police: Woman accidentally drives car through post office in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A woman accidentally drove through a United States Postal Service Office in Denham Springs on Tuesday, December 21, according to police.

This happened at around 2:48 p.m. at the Post Office of Del Orleans Avenue.

Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack tells WAFB, an elderly lady in her eighties pulled into a parking space at the post office, then accidentally missed the brake and hit her foot on the gas.

The woman’s car went straight into the post office.

Post office crash (Viewer Submitted)

Womack says one postal worker was transported to the hospital with a possible broken leg.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

