Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police: Woman accidentally drives car through post office in Denham Springs

By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A woman accidentally drove through a United States Postal Service Office in Denham Springs on Tuesday, December 21, according to police.

This happened at around 2:48 p.m. at the Post Office of Del Orleans Avenue.

Denham Springs Police Chief  Shannon Womack tells WAFB, an elderly lady in her eighties pulled into a parking space at the post office, then accidentally missed the brake and hit her foot on the gas.

The woman’s car went straight into the post office.

Post office crash
Post office crash(Viewer Submitted)
Post office crash
Post office crash(Viewer Submitted)
Post office crash
Post office crash(Viewer Submitted)

Womack says one postal worker was transported to the hospital with a possible broken leg.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Post office crash
Post office crash(Viewer Submitted)
Post office crash
Post office crash(Viewer Submitted)
Post office crash
Post office crash(Viewer Submitted)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal has agreed to allow the upcoming trial for Dennis...
State Supreme Court upholds separate trials for Dennis Perkins and wife
In a Facebook live posted by Paul Brown's close friend Todd Miles, the Entourage founding...
Lafayette musician known for ‘Bunny Hop’ dies at 50
FILE - Metro Council member Erika Green, who represents District 5, speaks with members of the...
BR officials look towards filling Metro Council vacancy
Tayler Braud
Deputies looking for man wanted for contractor fraud