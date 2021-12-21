Red Bags
No. 21 LSU women’s basketball takes down Clemson

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU women’s basketball team beat Clemson in West Palm Beach Florida on Monday, Dec. 20.

RELATED STORY: LSU women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25 heading into West Palm Beach Invitational

This was the Tigers’ first win in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

The final score of the game was 70-56.

The Tigers now improve to 9-1 on the season.

This is also marked 10 straight wins for the LSU women’s basketball team.

The Tigers will play again Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Central Standard time for their second game in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

