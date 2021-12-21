New agency looks to help minority-owned businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed out of Washington in early November, it created what some are calling an opportunity to thrust minority-owned businesses into the competitive field.

Highlighting the massive amount of money coming from the recently passed infrastructure bill, Congressman Troy Carter, at Southern University, laid out how those dollars can give minority entrepreneurs a helping hand.

“Minority-owned businesses are more likely to hire workers of color, offer needed services in their neighborhoods, and drive community-building initiatives in places that it’s needed most,” said Congressman Carter.

The event was on Monday, Dec. 20, and was held at the Minority Business Development Agency, located at Southern University. The main goal of the agency - promoting minority-owned businesses. Congressman Carter says under the infrastructure law, it will be recognized as a permanent partner of the Department of Commerce, along with the big money that comes with it.

“Which includes $110 million, annually, funding through 2025 and more than doubling the budget in 2021,” Congressman Carter continued.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the money coming from the bill adds to the foundation of the “Move EBR” program where the parish is preparing to receive $100 million to put toward its initiatives.

“It’s called collaboration and cooperation. We’re all working together and that makes us move our city forward towards peace, prosperity, and progress,” said the Mayor.

“Those programs do actually compliment each other well because they’re all geared towards bringing money into the state and helping to build up minority-owned businesses and small businesses,” said the agency’s Executive Director Charletta Fortson.

Fortson says helping businesses get started is part of what they do. But their main goal is to help these businesses have access to both opportunity and money.

“That is by working with our banking partners to help them to become bankable, but it is also by working with some of the agencies throughout the state, private sector, as well as some other government organizations to identify contract opportunities for these businesses,” said Fortson

For those looking to partner with the Minority Business Development Agency, you can visit their location on Southern University’s campus or click here.

