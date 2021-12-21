Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A well-known DJ from Ascension Parish has died from injuries he suffered after falling from a float during the Gonzales Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 12, according to his family.

36-year-old Quincy Davis, known as ‘DJ Thriller’, was on the second deck of a float when he hit his head on a tree.

His family said Davis fell on the ground and landed on his face.

Davis was breathing on a ventilator for seven days and was doing better, until he took a turn for the worse on Monday.

Doctors told his sister, Delva Tate, that Davis had a traumatic head injury with swelling and bleeding on both sides of his brain.

DJ Thriller is originally from Donaldsonville, and he performed in various venues across Ascension, Assumption, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes.

Davis had a fiancé and two children, along with five older sisters.

“He loved his family, and he loved to be around family and his kids,” said Tate.

Tributes are pouring in for Davis on a public Facebook group called ‘Shake Back Dj Thriller’. It has more than 2.6 thousand followers.

Perry Robinson will have this story on WAFB 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.