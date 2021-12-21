Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a fall his family says he took off a float during the Gonzales Christmas Parade on Dec. 12.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A well-known DJ from Ascension Parish has died from injuries he suffered after falling from a float during the Gonzales Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 12, according to his family.

36-year-old Quincy Davis, known as ‘DJ Thriller’, was on the second deck of a float when he hit his head on a tree.

His family said Davis fell on the ground and landed on his face.

Davis was breathing on a ventilator for seven days and was doing better, until he took a turn for the worse on Monday.

Doctors told his sister, Delva Tate, that Davis had a traumatic head injury with swelling and bleeding on both sides of his brain.

DJ Thriller is originally from Donaldsonville, and he performed in various venues across Ascension, Assumption, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes.

Davis had a fiancé and two children, along with five older sisters.

“He loved his family, and he loved to be around family and his kids,” said Tate.

Tributes are pouring in for Davis on a public Facebook group called ‘Shake Back Dj Thriller’. It has more than 2.6 thousand followers.

Perry Robinson will have this story on WAFB 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

File photo
Some folks refuse to let COVID ruin their Christmas
According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, global prices are...
Price surges and shortages impacts the holiday season
File photo
Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency, requires masking in most state offices
Post office crash
Police: Woman accidentally drives car through post office in Denham Springs