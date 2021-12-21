Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lafayette man accused of attempting to abduct 4-year-old

Michael Steven Placek, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of a...
Michael Steven Placek, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child. He is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child from a business in Scott on Monday.(Scott Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scott, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old child was nearly abducted from a business in Scott Monday, authorities said.

A Lafayette man allegedly took the child from inside a business and walked outside to a vehicle waiting in the parking lot before the grandmother realized what had happened and found the child with the man, according to information from the Scott Police Department.

Michael Steven Placek, 36, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child.

Scott police said the incident was captured on surveillance video around 9:26 a.m. Monday at a business in the 600 block of Westgate Road.

The video shows Placek talking to the child while the grandmother was shopping. When the grandmother’s back was turned, Placek allegedly took the child to a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot.

However, the grandmother realized what happened and found the child and Placek outside, where Placek returned the child to the grandmother and left the parking lot, Scott police said.

Placek was detained after his vehicle was found with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and Duson Police Department, Scott police said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
LIVE at 11 a.m.: New Orleans to announce Mardi Gras parade route changes
Aerial Photo of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
OLOL reinstates COVID-19 mitigation measures in face of Omicron variant surge
‘Presence with Presents’: Baton Rouge church offers free Christmas gift wrapping event
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hosting free food giveaway in Livingston Parish
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hosting free food giveaway in Livingston Parish