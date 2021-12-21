Frost tomorrow, flip flops Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday marks the first day of astronomical winter, and it actually feels like winter. Skies will gradually clear through the afternoon and we’ll be left with clear skies overnight. As winds calm, expect temperatures to fall quickly overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the state line might flirt with a brief/light freeze. Areas closer to the metro will experience some areas of frost as lows stay in the mid 30°s. Sunny skies and zonal flow aloft will help aid in a rapid warming trend as we conclude the week.

Temperatures by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be close to 20 degrees warmer than normal! Highs on Christmas Day Saturday will come very close to 80°. Hard to believe but that’s not close to the record of 85° set back in 1903. Some areas of fog will be possible both mornings with Christmas morning having the potential for seeing pockets of dense fog.

Early next week, high temperatures will be in the low 80°s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated mainly PM showers return to the forecast for the middle of next week. The forecast over the next 10 days will be dry for most and much warmer than normal.

