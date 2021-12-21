EBR district attorney hosts Christmas gift giveaway for children of crime victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas is a time filled with joy and love, but for a lot of families in Baton Rouge, it’s also a time of loss and grief.

For Vashonda Posey, this time of year is always hard.

“My son was killed three weeks before Christmas three years ago,” said Posey.

Posey’s son, Charvon ‘Tugg’ Johnson, was shot and killed in December of 2018.

Posey wears a necklace with his face every day as a reminder of how gun violence in Baton Rouge snatched away one of the most precious people in her life.

Posey is raising her now 5-year-old granddaughter.

“It’s really senseless. The killing in Baton Rouge is senseless. They kill for no reason. I just hope that people get their life together and get their self together with God,” said Posey.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office held a toy giveaway Monday, Dec. 20 for families just like Posey. Each kid that received a gift was a child of a local crime victim.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said the mission was to put a smile on the faces of the families that have been hit the hardest.

Moore said they were able to give a gift to around 60 kids.

“You go to these crime scenes year after year, I’ve been the DA 13 years and it hurts every time you go. You never get to see the full impact until you see the family later on,” said Moore.

An emotional Moore almost broke down explaining what it meant to see the smiles on all their faces.

“It’s unbelievable. You know, you want to be a little bit like your own house. These kids probably don’t have here what all of us have here, but you want it to be a little like yours. That’s what this is about,” said Moore.

Moore said he knows this will never replace the pain they have been through, but he hopes this will make the holidays a little bit easier.

“You can’t always give people justice, sometimes there’s not an arrest, but we just want to let them know that we understand their pain and try to ease the burden on them during Christmastime and let them know that we care for them, and the whole community should be out for these young kids. This is our community problem, and we have to do what we can to support them,” said Moore.

Each gift was donated by the district attorney’s office, Franciscan Missionaries, St. Jean Viannay, or the anti-crime organization T.R.U.C.E.

