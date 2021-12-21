Deputies looking for man wanted for contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for contractor fraud.

Tayler Braud, 32, is accused of defrauding a woman out of more than $5,500 worth of work and materials, authorities say.

Investigators say the victim hired Braud to work on her home in March. The victim filed a complaint on Sept. 2 after Braud failed to complete the work he was paid to do, deputies say.

Tayler Braud (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the victim had to pay a second contractor more than $4,400 to repair and complete Braud’s work, bringing her total financial loss to nearly $10,000.

Deputies say Bruad has been previously arrested by members of their Financial Crimes Division for similar contractor fraud-related incidents.

Authorities say they are several additional ongoing investigations against the suspect for additional contractor fraud-related complaints.

Braud is wanted on charges of contractors; misapplication of payments, residential contractor fraud, and engaging in business of contracting without authority.

Anyone with any information on Braud’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.