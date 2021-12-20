YOUR MONEY: Gift card deals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re a procrastinator or just hate holiday shopping, gift cards can be a great gift.

In fact, Consumer Reports surveyed nearly 2,200 U.S. adults in July and found that 41 percent of Americans would actually prefer getting a gift card than an actual item as a present.

From the same survey, Consumer Reports found that more than half of Americans have at least one unused or partially used gift card.

So, if you’re getting gift cards for anyone on your list, be mindful about how likely they are to use them.

If you’re not sure where they like to shop, instead choose a retailer or restaurant that carries a wide range of items.

If you’re a wholesale club member you can find discounted gift cards. You can find discounts of up to 30 percent off the value of the gift card. The deals may be better in-store than online so it’s worth going to the brick-and-mortar store to see the deals with your own eyes.

Right now, Costco is offering a $50 Nintendo digital gift card for $45. Members get $5 off.

Sam’s Club is selling a bundle of three $10 Coldstone Creamery cards for only $21.

This is an online-only deal that could make for great stocking stuffers. Best buy also offers discounted gift cards.

Right now, you can find deals on Bath & Body Works, Domino’s and Texas Roadhouse gift cards.

As always, beware of scammers when buying gift cards. Only purchase discounted gift cards from websites that are well-established, have a money-back guarantee, and offer great customer service.

Take time to look through to website to find typos, errors or anything suspicious.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card when buying gift cards and the Better Business Bureau always says that if a deal is too good to be true it probably is.

