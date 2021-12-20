Red Bags
Volunteers come together for toy giveaway in Ascension Parish

By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavens Care distributed gifts to underprivileged families in Gonzales on Sunday, Dec. 19 as part of its Operation Christmas 2021 program.

The gift giveaway event was coordinated by volunteers working with the community, area businesses, and churches to collect and distribute gifts for families who were unable to provide their children with presents. Parents and guardians who had pre-registered for the program picked up gifts from 3-5 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Gonzales.

