Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0 victory at Tampa Bay on Dec. 19.
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0 victory at Tampa Bay on Dec. 19. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ social media team came out as aggressively as the team’s defense following Sunday night’s 9-0 upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a pair of Twitter posts on the @Saints account, some championship-level trolling was in effect. The team first showed a revised version of the pregame predictions from the NBC Sports crew covering the game. Seven of the eight broadcasters - including rapper Snoop Dogg - picked Tampa Bay to win. The lone exception, naturally, was former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Next came a highlight video for Saints fans to revel in Monday morning, after a second consecutive win kept New Orleans’ playoff hopes alive. This one was simply titled, “Good Morning.”

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and his Bucs (10-4) entered the game as 11.5-point favorites before being dominated by the Saints (7-7). Brady is now 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints as the Bucs’ starting quarterback.

