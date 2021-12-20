Red Bags
Port Allen couple’s Giant Schnauzer wins AKC National Championship Dog Show

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - A Giant Schnauzer owned by a Port Allen couple won the American Kennel Club’s National Championship Dog Show on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The dog, named Lagniappes From The Mountains To The Bayou, won Best In Show at the championship in Orlando.

Bayou wins AKC National Championship in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 19, 2021.
Bayou wins AKC National Championship in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 19, 2021.(American Kennel Club)

Bayou is owned by Holly and Chris Reed.

The championship included a $50,000 purse prize.

