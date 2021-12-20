Police investigating deadly shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:54 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1330 block of Convention Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to investigators.

Officials say they are withholding the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

Authorities do not have a motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).

