Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting on Convention Street

File photo
File photo(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:54 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1330 block of Convention Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to investigators.

Officials say they are withholding the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

Authorities do not have a motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to...
Student loan payments will soon restart for millions
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
LSU ranked No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll
How to manage seasonal affective disorder this time of year
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
LSU moves up two spots to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25