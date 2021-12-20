Red Bags
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

By Hayley Spitler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A woman in Wisconsin died just 12 days after giving birth to twins on Dec. 1.

According to WEAU, 30-year-old Nicole Bendickson died in her sleep, leaving behind three young children and her husband.

Her sisters-in-law said Bendickson was under quarantine after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Their newborn twins also tested positive for the virus and are in the NICU.

It is unclear if Bendickson had COVID-19 when she died, but family members said they are waiting for pending test results.

Bendickson is remembered as a kind, shy, sweet woman who loved her daughter and family more than anything.

Her sister-in-law, Gina Schofell, said the family is preparing to carry on Bendickson’s legacy to her babies.

She said her brother is going through photos and having a video made for each of their children.

“It’s definitely going to be rough, but as a family, we are really close, so we definitely have a big giant support group for him,” Schofell said.

