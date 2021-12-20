Red Bags
LSU women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25 heading into West Palm Beach Invitational

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball continues to move upward in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers are now No. 21 after last week’s ranking of No. 22.

RELATED: No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley

Head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year with the program, has led the Tigers to eight straight victories, including a 64-point blowout win over Alcorn State on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

LSU is currently in West Palm Beach, Fla. for an invitational. The Tigers will play Clemson on Monday, Dec. 20, and Texas Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Conference play begins on Dec. 30 with the Tigers traveling to No. 17 Georgia.

RELATED: LSU moves up two spots to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25

