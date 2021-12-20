LSU standout Alexis Morris signs NIL deal With Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge-based law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys have signed its first NIL deal with an LSU athlete.

McKernan proudly announced Monday, Dec. 20, that his firm is partnering with LSU women’s basketball standout Alexis Morris. She is currently averaging 14 points per game for LSU (second best on team) as first-year head coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Tigers have moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

“She is a great young lady,” said McKernan. “You’ve seen her talents on the floor. But let me tell you, off the floor, she’s just genuine, caring, and respectful.”

Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley. (LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)

Morris is a fifth-year senior from Beaumont, Texas, who began her collegiate career at Baylor with Mulkey during the 2017-18 season. Mulkey dismissed Morris from the Lady Bears for breaking team rules. The guard then transferred to Rutgers and Texas A&M before reuniting with Mulkey in Baton Rouge this season.

“We all make mistakes. I think giving people a second chance is very important. I believe in redemption and great stories like that,” added McKernan.

He also said it’s significant his firm’s first NIL partnership is with a female athlete.

“I thought that was very important, to raise the profile and ranks of women in college sports.”

