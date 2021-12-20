Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU moves up two spots to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25

LSU Men’s Basketball
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade’s LSU Tigers have moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Dec. 20.

The Tigers (11-0) defeated two in-state opponents last week, defeating Northwestern State 89-49 and Louisiana Tech 66-57. LSU will host Lipscomb on Wednesday, Dec. 22 before opening SEC play at Auburn on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

LSU was led offensively in their two victories by Tari Eason who combined for 39 points, shooting .625% from the floor and .40% from behind the arc. Eason also grabbed 13 rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in AP Top 25, tied for the most with the Big 12.

AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 20)

  1. Baylor (10-0)
  2. Duke (10-1)
  3. Purdue (10-1)
  4. Gonzaga (9-2)
  5. UCLA (9-1)
  6. Arizona (11-0)
  7. Kansas (9-1)
  8. USC (12*0)
  9. Iowa State (11-0)
  10. Alabama (9-2)
  11. Michigan State (9-2)
  12. Auburn (10-1)
  13. Houston (10-2)
  14. Ohio State (8-2)
  15. Seton Hall (9-2)
  16. Texas (8-2)
  17. LSU (11-0)
  18. Xavier (11-1)
  19. Tennessee (8-2)
  20. Kentucky (8-2)
  21. Colorado State (10-0)
  22. Providence (11-1)
  23. Villanova (7-4)
  24. Wisconsin (9-2)
  25. Texas Tech (8-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Eason’s 22 points help lead No. 19 LSU past La. Tech, 66-57
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley
Member of the LSU men's basketball team helps one young boy pick out some toys.
LSU men’s basketball goes Christmas shopping with Boys and Girls Club
No. 22 LSU hits century mark in win over Alcorn State