Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘LSU is behind in this game’ - McKernan wants NIL deals with LSU football players

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Powerhouse Baton Rouge-based attorney Gordon McKernon just announced an NIL partnership with LSU women’s basketball star Alexis Morris.

McKernon is proud that his first such deal is with a female athlete but he certainly remains interested in partnering with LSU football players as well.

“Out of the gate, a lot of these players across the country, specifically their handlers, had an inflated view of what the player was bringing to the court, to me or to any other company,” said McKernan. “The prices they were asking for, for a single tweet or a little social media, it just didn’t fit into the plan. I want to develop a relationship with whichever player we’re going to enter a deal to, not a one-time, one-cinch transaction, but more of a relationship across a whole semester or year of football. And I think it’s taken a little bit of time for that to kind of settle down. And I am exploring some deals right now and I’m open to deals, to support these student-athletes and also, at the same time, bring a benefit to my company. But LSU is behind in this game. There’s no doubt.”

There has been speculation combined with reality that the LSU football roster has been and could be poached by rival SEC schools because of the quick access the transfer portal provides, combined with the lure of better NIL deals. McKernon could certainly be viewed as a potential asset to LSU in terms of keeping star athletes in Baton Rouge with better NIL partnerships but only if it’s the right fit.

“It has to be beneficial to both sides. Long term, for it to work, that’s the only way it can work,” he added.

RELATED: LSU standout Alexis Morris signs NIL deal With Gordon McKernan

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. opts out of Texas Bowl
‘LSU is behind in this game’ - McKernan wants NIL deals with LSU football players
LSU standout Alexis Morris signs NIL deal With Gordon McKernan
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) and Gordon McKernan
LSU standout Alexis Morris signs NIL deal With Gordon McKernan