LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. opts out of Texas Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. announced he will not play in the Texas Bowl to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

I Preciate all the love and support , I will not be playing in the bowl game , I’ve decided it’s best that I start my pre draft process !! Much love to this University And Relationships I’ve built 🗣🤞🏾 Forever LSU💜💛 — Neil Farrell (@realspillneil) December 20, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive lineman played in all 12 games this season. He had 45 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

LSU will face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

