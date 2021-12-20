Red Bags
Jags extend win streak with 78-76 win over Kent State

Southern Men’s Basketball
Southern Basketball
Southern Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENT, Ohio. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars extended their winning streak to three games on the season and evened their record to 6-6 on the season as they beat Kent State 78-76 on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The Jags were tied 76-76 with the Golden Flashes with 13 seconds left to play in the game and junior guard PJ Byrd got the go ahead layup to give Southern a two point lead.

Jayden Saddler and Tyrone Lyons both had 17 points in the win over the Golden Flashes. Saddler was 8-for-14 from the floor and 1-for-3 from behind the arc. He also added three rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Southern will take on Dayton on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

