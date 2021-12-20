Foster a dog during the holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you thought about fostering a dog, but don’t know how to get started? Now is the perfect time because you can help shelter a dog through Companion Animal Alliance relax outside of the shelter environment during the holiday season.

You have until Dec. 27 to select an “Adoption Ready” dog that will go home with a goody bag including a starter bag of food, collar/leash, toys and a pop-up wire kennel if needed.

To get started as a new foster, go to www.caabr.org

Click “Become A Foster” and create an account on CAA’s GivePulse

Watch the online CAA Foster Care Orientation, complete the Foster Care Orientation Quiz, then schedule a “New Foster” appointment on GivePulse to come by the shelter to select your foster dog.

Also, Christmas is days away and some of you are probably thinking of surprising someone with a cute puppy or kitten. But before you gift wrap an animal as a present, CAA said you need to make sure everyone is ready for a big commitment.

