Chilly start to the week, but much warmer by Christmas

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a gloomy start to Christmas week as a surface low passing to our south and an upper-low passing just to our north result in a cloudy and chilly day, with occasional light showers possible.

Rain chances will run about 50% today, with highs only in the low 50s. Areas south of I-10 will have a somewhat better chance of seeing some generally light showers through the day.

Futurecast radar for Monday, Dec. 20.
Futurecast radar for Monday, Dec. 20.(WAFB)
Model rain forecasts through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Model rain forecasts through Wednesday, Dec. 22.(WAFB)

Any rain should end tonight as both low pressure centers start to shift to our east. Clouds will likely linger a bit longer, with a mostly cloudy start to Tuesday expected, and morning lows near 40 degrees. Even with returning sunshine, it will be another cool day, with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday morning is shaping up to be our coldest of the week thanks to clear skies and light winds. Morning lows are expected to reach the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge, meaning some patchy frost will be possible. After the cold start, a warming trend will commence, with highs rebounding into the low 60s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Dec. 20.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Dec. 20.(WAFB)

It will turn much warmer for the end of the week and as we head into Christmas as high pressure builds overhead. In fact, high temperatures on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We should stay dry, with the only potential weather hazard on those days being some morning fog.

Christmas Day outlook.
Christmas Day outlook.(WAFB)

Above normal temperatures look to continue into the first half of next week, with a few showers returning to the forecast.

