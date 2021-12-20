Red Bags
APSO, LPSO haul Christmas gifts to Kentucky

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies from Ascension and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are delivering thousands of toys to families impacted by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced in a video at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 that a convoy of three trailers was headed to Kentucky from Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. They were meeting up with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, who was bringing a trailer up there also.

APSO collected the new, unwrapped toys that filled its trailers during a toy drive that ended Saturday, Dec. 18.

“We’ve been on the receiving end of needing help during historical floods or hurricanes that we’ve been through, so it’s just one way to pay it back,” said Webre.

“And, Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s much better to give than to receive, and that’s what we’re going to do today,” he added.

Click here to report a typo.

